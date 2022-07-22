Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for RBI Officer Grade B (DEPR/ DSIM) phase 2 recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can download their admission letters from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officer Grade B Phase-2 online examination will be conducted on August 6. This examination will consist of two papers (to be held in two shifts) and the time for the exam is 180 minutes and 90 minutes respectively for paper II and III.

The exam for the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) will consist of Paper II- Economics in the morning session and Paper III- English in afternoon. For Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), there will be Paper II- Statistics (morning) and Paper –III English (afternoon).

Steps to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies Go to “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY-2022” and click on admit card link

On the IBPS portal, key in your login details and submit The RBI Grade B admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The phase 1 examination was conducted on July 2 and the result announced on July 15. Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.