UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 Technical Advisor, Asst Director and other posts
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in till August 11.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Advisor, Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in till August 11.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Technical Advisor, 11 for Assistant Director, 1 for Assistant Stores Officer, 1 for Reader, 1 for Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics), and 1 for Senior Lecturer (Radiodiagnosis).
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”
- Read the instructions carefully and register yourself
- Once registered, proceed with application process
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference