Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has announced the result of the online exam for the post of Executives (On Contract). Candidates can check their results online at the official website idbibank.in.

The IDBI Executive online exam 2022 was conducted on July 9 for the post of Executive (on contract).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 vacancies, of which 1044 vacancies are for the post of Executives (on contract) and 500 for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.

Steps to check IDBI Executive result 2022

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on the ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’ link

Now click on the link for ‘Marks of Online Test’ under ‘Recruitment of Executives (On Contract): 2022-23’ Key in your Registration No and Date of Birth and submit The IDBI Executive result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to IDBI Executive result 2022.

The IDBI Bank has also released the Category Wise & Test Wise Cut-off of the exam which can be checked here.