Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for various posts of Junior Geophysicist, Junior Hydrogeologist and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 and 2 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 posts, of which 5 are of Junior Geophysicist, 8 of Junior Hydrogeologist, 4 of Technical Assistant – Chemistry and 36 of Technical Assistant – Hydrogeology.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Ground Water Department Recruitment 2022” under Important Links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

