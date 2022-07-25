Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for the physical tests for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website osssc.gov.in using their User ID and password.

The OSSSC PET/PMT will be held from July 26 onwards at all districts for the post of Excise Constable and Forest Guard.

Here’s OSSSC PET/PMT notice.

Steps to download OSSSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of Excise Constable & Forest Guard- 2021 Key in your Username/Mobile No/Registration No and password to login The OSSSC admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. The results were announced on May 18.