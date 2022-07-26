The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) Session 2 Paper 2 and candidates appearing in 17 cities outside India for Paper 1. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) For Cities Outside India will be held on July 28 and 29, and the Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2022.

“The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 25 July 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.