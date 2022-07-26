The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Question Booklet for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022. Candidates can check the Question Booklet from the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Steps to check REET Question Booklet: