The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the answer key for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examination 2022. Candidates can check and download the preliminary answer key along with the response sheet and Master Question Papers from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 was conducted on July 21 and July 22. The state-level entrance exam is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key up to July 28, 5.00 PM.

Steps to check TS LAWCET answer key 2022