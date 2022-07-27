Indian Army has started the online application process for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC)-Technical in the Indian Army. Eligible unmarried male and unmarried female candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till August 24, 3.00 PM.

The Indian Army recruitment drive aims to fill 191 vacancies, of which, 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 for SSC (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 20-27 years as on April 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Grant of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Steps to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical 2022:

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

The selected candidates will be detailed for training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The training will be conducted for the duration of 49 weeks.