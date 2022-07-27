WBJEE ANM, GNM result 2022 announced; here’s direct link to scorecard
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the result of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2022 examinations.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the result of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2022 examinations. Candidates can download their scorecards/rankcards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 OMR-based exams were held on June 12. The answer keys were released on July 15.
The exam is being conducted for admission into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery courses for the academic session 2022-23 in various institutes in West Bengal.
Steps to download to WBJEE result 2022:
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and go to ANM & GNM
- Click on the download rankcard link
- Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth, pin and submit
- The WBJEE ANM, GNM rankcard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.