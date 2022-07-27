The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has announced the result of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2022 examinations. Candidates can download their scorecards/rankcards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 OMR-based exams were held on June 12. The answer keys were released on July 15.

The exam is being conducted for admission into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery courses for the academic session 2022-23 in various institutes in West Bengal.

Steps to download to WBJEE result 2022:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and go to ANM & GNM Click on the download rankcard link Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth, pin and submit

The WBJEE ANM, GNM rankcard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to WBJEE ANM, GNM result 2022.