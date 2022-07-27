Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (prelim) Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12 (Sunday) in 28 district centres of the state. The preliminary answer key was released on June 16.

Over 3.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UP PCS 2022 exam. Of these, 5964 candidates have qualified for the PCS Main exam 2022. The details regarding the Main exam will be issued later.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. Marks of all candidates will be issued after the final results are out.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS result 2022:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES(MAINS) EXAM-2022” under Information Bulletin section The UPPSC PCS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching yur roll number.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2022 is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).