Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will close the application window for the Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 today, July 28. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar (Higher Education Department) and 2 for Assistant Registrar (Sanskrit Education Department) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 30 years to 45 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree from a University established by Law in India. Sound knowledge of Hindi and English language.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of 176.55, whereas Rs 86.55 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Go to Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 Notification and click on the apply link Click on “Click here to Apply” against “Online Application for Assistant Registrar Exam-2022” Fill the application form, upload documents, pay the fee Submit the and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.