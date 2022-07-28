Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC will conduct the 2021 CGL Tier-2 exam on August 8 and 10. The exam will be held for candidates who cleare the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam whose results were announced on July 4.

The CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

The candidate must bring a printout of the admit card to the Examination Hall along with at least two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the admit card.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2022:



Visit regional SSC website Click on the download admit card link for CGL Tier 2, 2021 Enter Registration ID, Date of Birth and submit The SSC CGL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGL admit card page.