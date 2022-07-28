SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card released, exam on August 8, 10
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
SSC will conduct the 2021 CGL Tier-2 exam on August 8 and 10. The exam will be held for candidates who cleare the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam whose results were announced on July 4.
The CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.
The candidate must bring a printout of the admit card to the Examination Hall along with at least two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the admit card.
Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2022:
- Visit regional SSC website
- Click on the download admit card link for CGL Tier 2, 2021
- Enter Registration ID, Date of Birth and submit
- The SSC CGL admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.