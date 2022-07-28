Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the exam date of the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2021 for recruitment to Group A and B services. The exam notice is available at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS prelims exam 2021 will be held on August 16 (Sunday). The date is tentative. The detailed exam schedule will be issued later.

OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha civil service exam 2021. The OPSC OCS exam 2021 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), Main exam and Personality Test/Interview.

Vacancy Details