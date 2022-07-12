Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till August 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 vacancies, of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a degree in Agriculture Engineering from any University or Institute recognised by any State Government or the Government of India.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Click on the registration link and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and viva voce test. The exam will be conducted in Cuttack.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.