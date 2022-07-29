The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT 2022 exam was conducted on July 3 in CBT mode by NTA in 78 Cities across the country.

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.

Steps to download JIPMAT 2022 result

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT-2022 Score Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.