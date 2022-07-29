Rajasthan Police is likely to release the result of the Constable recruitment exam 2022 today, July 28. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 was held from May 13 to 16 and a re-exam on July 2. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released and objections were invited till July 7, 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non-TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non-TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Steps to download Rajasthan Police result 2022