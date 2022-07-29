Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Orthopedic Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 15 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 15 upto 12 noon. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 21 to September 17, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Orthopedic Specialist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India/CPS diploma. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.