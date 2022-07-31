Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 for the Information Technology Stream at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sebi.gov.in.

The SEBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies. The Phase I online examination and Paper 1 of the Phase II examination will be held on August 27. The Paper 2 of the Phase II examination will be conducted on September 24 and the Phase III interview dates will be intimated later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on June 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post-graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Here’s SEBI Grade A Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A Officer recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link Now click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 - Information Technology Stream — Online Application Link” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.