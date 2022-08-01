Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the admit cards for the BITSAT 2022 session 2. Candidates can download their admit cards for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2022) session 2 on the official website bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7. The examination will organise online in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

BITS Pilani is conducting the BITSAT 2022 for admission to students in various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps todownload BITSAT hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com Click on tye link to download BITSAT-2022 (Session-2) Hallticket Enter Application Number, Password and submit The BITSAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download BITSAT hall ticket 2022 session 2.