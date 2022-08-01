Karnataka Bank has declared the result of the Clerk recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website karnatakabank.com.

The Karnataka Bank Clerk exam was held on July 16 and 17. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at Bank’s Head Office, Mangaluru.

Steps to check Karnataka Bank Clerk result 2022:

Visit official website karnatakabank.com Enter your Registration Number, Examination Roll Number, Date of Birth and submit The Karnataka Bank Clerk result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check Karnataka Bank Clerk result 2022.