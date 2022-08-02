The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registrations for NMAT 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mba.com till October 10, 2022.

The exam will be conducted from October 10 to December 19, 2022.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website mba.com On the homepage, fill in the details and create a profile Fill up the registration form, pay the fee and schedule your exam Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

NMAT will be conducted at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. NMAT 2022 is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning, reports NDTV.