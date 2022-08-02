Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Main Examination will be held at the following Centres:— Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 time table The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the time table Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the schedule.

The Preliminary examinations were conducted on June 5 and the result was released on June 22.