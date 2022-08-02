Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has released the admit card for second-semester Undergraduate Courses - 2022. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

The DU SOL UG Sem 2 exams will be held in August. The admit card has been released for B.A English Hons, B.A Political Science Hons and B.Com Hons courses. Students can check the exam timetable here.

Candidates can download the DU SOL admit card through their SOL Roll Number, DOB, and Roll Number.

Steps to download DU SOL admit card:

Visit official website at sol.du.ac.in Click on the link ‘UG Semester-II - Admit card/ Hall Ticket 2021-22’ Select campus, enter SOL Roll Number, date of birth and student name and submit The DU SOL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DU SOL admit card .