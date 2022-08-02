The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam date for the post of Supervisor (under Advt No 07/2021). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Supervisor exam will be held on September 25. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 112 vacancies of Supervisor. The notice regarding the release of admit card/ hall ticket will be issued later.

The OMR-based exam will be conducted in MCQ format. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Candidates can check the PSSSB Supervisor syllabus here.

Here’s PSSSB Supervisor exam notice.