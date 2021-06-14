Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Supervisor. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till July 5 by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 112 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Educational Qualification

The candidates should hold a bachelor degree from a recognized university/ institution in any of the following subjects — Home Science, Nutrition, Child Development, Psychology, Economics, Social Work or Sociology or the applicants should hold a bachelor degree and have three years experience as Bal Sewaka/ Gram Sewaka/ Anganwadi Workers. More details in notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000 whereas for candidates from SC/BC/EWS, Ex-Servicemen & Dependent, and Physical Handicapped candidates, the application fee is Rs 250, 200 and 500, respectively.

Steps to apply for Supervisor vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “12-06-2021-Online Application of Advertisement No. 07/2021 for the post of Supervisor” Register and proceed with application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download application form and take printout

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.