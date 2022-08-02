ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website iari.res.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 6.

“Candidates need to login using their credentials on portal at ICAR-IARI Website under Recruitment Cell Tab and register their objections (if any) along with documents, that refer and justify objections, against the questions/Option keys asked in the question paper of examination,” reads the notification.

The preliminary computer-based test was conducted on July 29. The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

