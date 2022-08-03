Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Junior Assistant exam was held on July 31. The Initial key along with the Question Paper for the screening test is hosted on Commission’s website.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format against the released answer key till August 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Steps to download APPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2022

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Under Announcements, click on “Initial Key -Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV)- - Notification No.23/2021”

Click on the answer key link for Junior Assistant The APPSC JA answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

