Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the result of Class 10 supplementary exam today, August 3. Candidates can check their individual results from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC result was announced on June 6, a total of 67.26 per cent passed successfully this year. The supplementary exam was held in July for students who secured less than 50 Marks in a subject and wished to improve their score.

Steps to download AP 10th supplementary result 2022

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSC July result link Key in your roll number and submit The AP 10th supplementary result scorecard will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to AP SSC result 2022.