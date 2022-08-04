Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of the 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can download the results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1838 candidates were shortlisted for the oral test/interview round, of which 1768 applicants appeared for the interview/oral test. The interview was conducted from May 18 to June 22 and on July 5 and July 18, 2022.

As per the notification, a total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment against 689 notified vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results: 66th Combined Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to 66th CCE final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.