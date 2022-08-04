The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with their response sheets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key shall be August 8. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

Steps to download TS ICET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Question Papers’ link

Select session/ exam day The TS ICET answer key will appear on screen Download and match responses to calculate the probable score.

Here’s direct link to TS ICET answer key 2022.