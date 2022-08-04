Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried men and women candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC)-Executive in Information Technology (IT). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from August 5 to 15.

The Indian Navy has notified a total of 50 vacancies for the post of SSC Executive IT Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between January 2, 1998 and July 1, 2003.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the MSc/ BE/ BTech /MTech OR MCA with BCA/ BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology) with 60% marks.