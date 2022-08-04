National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for August 4 (first shift) to August 12. Candidates can check the notice at the official website nta.ac.in.

“Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for 04 August 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to 12 August 2022 for a few examination Centres,” the notice said. The list includes centres in 17 cities.

Moreover, NTA said because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 PM and the download at 489 centres could start at 5.25 PM, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 PM.

Accordingly, the second shift scheduled for August 4 (Shift 2) (from 3.00 to 6.00 PM) is cancelled and the same will now be conducted between August 12 to 14.

“The same Admit Card will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examination have been postponed. In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number,” the notice added.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 is being at different Examination Centres located in 300 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23.

Here’s NTA CUET UG 2022 postponement notice.