National Housing Bank has invited online applications for various posts at CXO positions and other positions for supervision on a contract basis. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in till August 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 14 posts, including 4 CxO and 10 Officers for Supervision at NHB.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Refer to the notification.

Age Limit: CXO positions- 40-57, Officers for Supervision- 57-63 years.

Here’s NHB Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Candidates who pass the Online (written) Test will be shortlisted for Personal Interview. The final selection of candidates will be on the basis of combined scores: Online (written) Test and Personal Interview.

Application fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD- Rs 175 and others- Rs 850.

Steps to apply for NHB recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for NHB recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NHB recruitment 2022.