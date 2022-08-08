Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has deferred the online application deadline for the post of Assistant Professor under Advt No 51. Candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website uphesc.org till August 23. The last date to submit the fee is August 24.

Earlier, the application deadline was August 7, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates can the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Go to the registration link uphesc51.com Fill in your details and register Once registered, login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.