The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022 in September. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 will be held from September 1 to 11 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held daily in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM. NTA will be conducting the examination for approximately 3.57 lakh candidates who will be appearing in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India.

The dates of Advance City Intimation and release of CUET PG admit card will be announced later on.

NTA will conduct the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.

Here’s NTA CUET PG exam schedule 2022.