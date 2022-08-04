The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 5 upto 5.00 PM. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per challenge. The computer-based tests were conducted from July 25 to 30 throughout the Country and abroad for 6.29 lacs candidates.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed at Annexure-1) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2022 Session 2, Display Question Paper and Answer Key” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

