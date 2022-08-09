Xavier School of Management will start the online applications for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 from tomorrow, August 10. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website xatonline.in.

“Applications for XAT 2023 are starting on 10 August 2022, 12:00 A.M,” reads the notice.

XAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, by XLRI on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Application Fee

The registration fee for XAT 2023 (without late fee) is Rs 2000. Candidates interested in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

Steps to apply for XAT 2023

Visit the official website xatonline.in Register yourself and verify the email ID Fill up the form, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.