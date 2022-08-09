The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test 2020. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam under Public Works Department (Advt. No. 06/2019) was held on October 11, 2020. Candidates shortlisted in the merit list with their roll numbers will have to appear for Interview. The date(s) of the Interview will be notified shortly.

Steps to check APSC JE result 2020:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD, Assam vide Advt. No. 06/2019”

The APSC JE result will appear on the screen Check the result by searching roll number and download.

Direct link to APSC JE result 2020.