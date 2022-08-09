Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has released the admit card for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 11 to 23, 2022. Candidates can download the detailed examination schedule from the link given below:

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

About CPGET 2022

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.