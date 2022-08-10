The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the result of the CA Foundation exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Steps to check CA Foundation result June 2022:

Visit official website icai.nic.in Click on the result link for Foundation Examination Enter your 6 Digit Roll Number and PIN/Registration No and submit The CA Foundation result scorecard will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2022.