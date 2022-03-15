The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has rescheduled the dates of the CA Foundation exam May 2022. The exams were earlier planned to be held on May 23, 25, 27, 29. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icai.org.

In its notice, the Institute noted that CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Semester 2 have been scheduled to be held during this period.

“To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and simultaneously pursuing Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the dates of Foundation Course Examination, May 2022,” the notice said.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam will now be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation exam revised date notice.

The online registration for CA exams May 2022 session is currently underway at the official website icaiexam.icai.org till March 20.