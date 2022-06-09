The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam June 2022 session. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam will now be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA admit card 2022: