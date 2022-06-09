ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 released
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam June 2022 session. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website icaiexam.icai.org.
The ICAI CA Foundation exam will now be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.
Steps to apply for ICAI CA admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org
- Go to Login and sign in using Login ID and password
- Click on the admit card
- The ICAI CA Foundation admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.