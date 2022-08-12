Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to the post of Junior Auditor (Group B) advertised by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies for Junior Auditor (Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in B.Com (1st Division) or M.Com. (2nd Division) from a recognized University or institution.

Here’s PPSC Junior Auditor recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written competitive examination to be held for the duration of 2 hours. The examination is a pen and paper-based, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using ball point pen.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022