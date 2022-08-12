Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (AAE). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Engineer, of which, 34 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must possess a degree in Agriculture Engineering from any University or Institute recognised by any State Government or the Government of India.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test and viva voce test. The exam will be conducted in Cuttack.

Steps to apply for OPSC AAE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Click on the registration link and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.