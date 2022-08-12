The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared the result of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their ECET rank cards from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET 2022 exam was conducted on August 1 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. The exam is held for admission to lateral admission into 2nd-year regular B.E/B.Tech/B. Pharmacy courses in colleges in Telangana.

Steps to check TS ECET result 2022:

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card”

Key in your Ecet Hallticket Number, Registration No, date of birth and submit

The TS ECET result rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS ECET result 2022.