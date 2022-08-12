Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PMin 27 districts — Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Banda, Bareli, Basti, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Raebareli, Saharanpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, and Varanasi.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 655 vacancies of which 596 vacancies are for Forest Guard and 59 are for Wildlife Guard positions. The candidates must be between 18 years to 40 years old with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories. The minimum qualification to apply for the position is an Intermediate examination or equivalent.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 05-Exam/2019, Forest Guard and Wild Life Guard Gener..” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.