Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will today, August 13, close the application window for the post of Senior Assistant (Accounts). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 30 posts of Senior Assistant (Accounts) (Group-B) in the Department of Housing and Urban Development(PUDA), Government of Punjab. The initial pay will be Rs 35,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.Com. from a recognized University with a minimum score of 50% marks. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Selection Process

PPSC will conduct a 2-hour written exam comprising of 120 questions for a total 480 marks. No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC Senior Assistant recruitment 2022: