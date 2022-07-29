The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam schedule for the coming months of 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The exams include those for the post of Veterinary Officer, Building Inspector, Assistant District Attorney, Cooperative Inspector and Deputy District Attorney.

PPSC exam timetable 2022 Post Exam date Timing Veterinary Officers August 21 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM Inspector Cooperative Societies September 11 12.00 Noon to 02.00 PM Assistant District Attorney October 16 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM Building Inspector November 27 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM Deputy District Attorney(Group-A) December 18 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM

The admit cards for the above exams will be released 5 days before the date of exam and concerned candidates can download their Admit Cards using their Registration Number and Password on the link Download Admit Card available on the website. Information regarding Examination Centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards.

The recruitment exams will be held for 320 Cooperative Inspector, 157 Building Inspector, 353 Veterinary Officer, 119 Assistant District Attorney and 41 Deputy District Attorney vacancies.