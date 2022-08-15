The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC AAO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The reporting time is 10.30 AM. The exam will be conducted in four district headquarters including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

Here’s BPSC AAO exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC AAO admit card:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using username and password Click on the admit card link The BPSC AAO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.